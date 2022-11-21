Nine athletes disqualified for cheating at 2022 Comrades Marathon

Witness Reporter

Nine athletes stand to be disqualified from this year’s 2022 Comrades Marathon.

This follows investigations into alleged cheating during this year’s race, by KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA).

According to a statement issued by KZNA, the majority of misdemeanours relate to athletes not running the entire 90km course, as well as allowing other athletes to run with their race bibs, and providing incorrect qualification information.

“These athletes are being sent official communication and will be given seven days to respond to the KZNA notification,” read the statement.

Athletes who dispute the finding will undertake a formal disciplinary hearing and those who are charged with multiple offences will be disciplined on each offence.

Consequences of cheating on the 2022 Comrades Marathon

The group said some of the consequences include, but are not restricted to: being removed from the 2022 Comrades Marathon results, a period of suspension from all athletics events, forfeiture of previous events where they have been found to breech athletics rules.

Additionally, the runner will be required to return the 2022 Comrades Marathon medal/s. Each athlete will be reported to their province and their club, both of whom have the right to apply additional disciplinary measures.

“Similarly, Comrades Marathon Association will be informed and have the right to prohibit these athletes from entering and running Comrades marathons for a number of years,” read the statement.

KZNA president Steve Mkasi said these investigations are in line with standing up for the rules of the sport and not condoning cheating in any form.

He said the technical officials have been and will continue to be rigorous to ensure offenders are caught and appropriately disciplined.