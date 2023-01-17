No break from water woes

Londiwe Xulu

Amidst soaring temperatures and crippling load shedding, a number of areas in the uMgungundlovu District have been experiencing water outages too.

District municipality spokesperson, Brian Zuma, said they continued to face challenges filling up reservoirs due to non-functioning pumps due to the consistent stage 6 load shedding.

All municipalities under the district are affected by this challenge.

“This is a problem facing all municipalities in the country at the moment. In the meantime, we rely on water tankers to supply water,” said Zuma.

Besides the load shedding, residents from parts of Wartburg said they have been battling constant water outages since November.

They said the outages worsened this year and they have only had two hours of water since the start of the year.

ALSO READ | Burst pipe under Mpumuza home causes widespread water outage

One of the residents on Fairview Drive, who asked not to be named, said her recent water bill was only R22 compared to the usual average of just over R1 000. She said this was proof of their misery as residents living without water for weeks in the summer heat and dealing with load shedding.

“We are a household depending on an average income and don’t have the funds to go and buy water every day or take our laundry to the laundromat. My late mother had illnesses which required a hygienic and clean environment. There was a time where for two weeks, we couldn’t do laundry and dishes were piling up,” said the resident.

She said life had been difficult without water during the increasing temperatures. She said it was frustrating to not be able to take a shower after a long day in the heat. She added that due to the high cost of living, they had started a vegetable garden but the vegetables were dying as a result of the shortage of water.

ALSO READ | Mooi River water woes still not resolved

She said houses in the lower parts of the town have had a bit more water, but most of them were sitting with empty geysers and tanks.

“Our little community is at its wit’s end and no one in a position of power is helping us or giving us the answers we need. We pay for this water and therefore need to know why we are not getting the service we are paying for.

“There are instances where we would have stage 2 load shedding or not have load shedding for the whole day until late in the evening.

“Mysteriously, we will experience an ‘Eskom fault’ for six hours where the whole town is without power or we will have no load shedding or faults but then Claridge will be at zero percent or the Mpolweni pump station will trip then we’ll be told there’s no water for us.

We heard the reservoir was at about 70% full at the weekend but the next day it was at seven percent even though we had no water. Still there are no answers.

Meanwhile, Epworth has been experiencing water issues for almost 10 days. Mark Davis from the area said he has had to spend a lot of money buying bottled water and they have been using their pool water to flush toilets.

“It’s really hot and having no water or any explanation as to why as well as estimations of when it might be restored is most frustrating. Everything in this country is falling apart. I really feel for the elderly, frail and others living with illnesses having no water for days. Surely something can be done,” said Davis.

Another resident said load shedding has also been blamed for the outage but in fact the municipality has battled with water infrastructure for a while.

“Before there was even load shedding, we had similar water crises and I think they are using load shedding as an escape from the real problem which is lack of maintenance to the infrastructure,” said the resident.

ALSO READ | Twelve-hour water shutdown for Durban on Tuesday

The deputy mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Mxolisi Mkhize said there had been numerous complaints about water issues in the Epworth area for the last six days.

“The feed from Murray Road reservoir has stabilised as we try to adjust our supply during load shedding. This impacts on our ability to check our levels at reservoirs electronically.

“Coupled with this we had not located a major burst in a very obscure and highly vegetated area, which required us to locate by physically walking the line,” said Mkhize.

He said the operations teams had located it on Monday afternoon and started with the repairs. He added that it was anticipated that water would be restored by last night.