No clues yet as to what caused the fire in Richard’s Bay

By Zama Myeza

Mystery surrounds how a devastating fire which got out of control in Richards Bay started.

Danny Knoesen, general manager of NCT Forestry Agricultural Co-operative Limited, said in a statement on Sunday that at around midday on Saturday staff at NCT Richards Bay Wood Chips were alerted to a fire on one of their wood chip piles.

Our staff immediately attended to the fire, but due to gale force winds and hot weather conditions the fire spread quickly. We made every attempt to call in air support, but the conditions were too dangerous. Our firefighting team on the ground made every effort to subdue the fire throughout the day and night. We are grateful for the support we received from the municipality and other organisations, but the weather conditions have not been in our favour and the fire continues.

He said their top priority was “to protect the community as much as we can by continuing with our firefighting efforts. We have called in all our firefighting resources from across KZN, and together with the municipality and other organisations we hope to have the fire contained soon.

ALSO READ | Fire roars across Injisuthi Camp

“We have seen reports of fires spreading to other parts of Richards Bay, and we are grateful that there has not been any major loss or injury. We are also grateful that the firefighting teams have remained strong and unscathed in their efforts to subdue the fire.

“We have not been able to determine how the fire started or where it came from originally, but we will investigate the matter once it is safe to do so.

“We urge our community to stay safe and support us in our efforts to bring this tragic incident to a close,” said Knoesen.

Bongani Gina, the head of communications in the city of uMhlathuze said that when the uMhlathuze fire services arrived at the scene, it was evident that the fire appeared to have originated at a conveyor belt used for the storage of wooden chips.

However, a comprehensive investigation still needs to be conducted to determine the precise cause of the fire. At the time of arrival, the fire had already engulfed the wooden chip stockpiles,” said Gina.

uMhlathuze Fire, he said, promptly engaged in firefighting operations and received invaluable assistance from various partners, including the Mondi fire services, Transnet fire services, South 32, RBM, and other private companies.

Saturday’s weather conditions posed significant challenges, with temperatures soaring to an estimated 39°C. The situation became increasingly complex as the wind speed intensified and shifted to a northerly direction, providing additional fuel to the fire.

At one point, wood chip sparks were carried over the John Ross Highway, igniting the green belt opposite the highway and the neighbouring residential area of Arboretum, Via Cassandra, raising concerns for nearby residents.

“Under the expert command of the City of uMhlathuze fire chief, fire and rescue teams were swiftly dispatched to different areas of Arboretum.

“By approximately 8.29 pm on Saturday, the fire around the residential area was successfully brought under control, with no reported loss of property or lives.

Our current focus remains on monitoring and addressing the ongoing fire at NCT, which is expected to require additional time, possibly even days, for complete containment.

“The collaborative response from concerned agencies and the community has been overwhelming, with water tankers also made available to provide much-needed assistance,” added Gina.

Gina said evacuation measures were not deemed necessary, and there was currently no imminent risk to residential areas on Sunday.

uMhlathuze fire services fire chief Oscar Makgaka said the fire will take about four to five days to be extinguished.

ALSO READ | Veld fire warning alert issued for KZN

We have had a little bit of rain but it has stopped. The wind is picking up and is causing challenges for us.

Mayor Xolani Ngwezi of the City of uMhlathuze extended his gratitude to all the firefighters and the citizens of Richards Bay who rallied together “to form an indomitable team to combat this uncontrollable blaze”.

“Gratitude is extended to the dedication and support demonstrated by everyone, including industries, the community policing forum (CPF), and individuals who worked tirelessly under extreme conditions to control and contain the fire. We urge the community to remain at home, stay vigilant, and report any signs of fire to the fire services.”