‘No-go area’ councillors must face criminal charges

By Chris Ndaliso

Two councillors who allegedly undermined Msunduzi Municipality’s attempts to bill residents in their wards for water and electricity now face the prospects of criminal charges being added to the internal ones they are already facing.

Following the launch of Operation Qoqimali which is the city’s flagship project to bill and collect payment for services, ward councillors Mphilisi Ndlovu (ANC ward 17) and Sibusiso Ntuli (IFP ward 2) are alleged to have encouraged residents in their communities to chase meter readers away.

In one instance, Ndlovu allegedly sent a social media message to residents calling on them to “beat up” municipal workers who refused to leave.

ALSO READ | ‘Pietermaritzburg is not a banana city,’ says deputy mayor

Ntuli had a stand-off with meter readers after community members confronted them and asked them “what they were doing” in their community.

At last week’s council meeting, a report was tabled outlining the incidents being investigated.

The business community, the ratepayers, and some opposition parties in the Msunduzi council have called for criminal charges to be filed against the two councillors.

Although The Witness does not have access to the confidential report, mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla confirmed that the matter was tabled at Thursday’s council meeting.

He said the matter was confidential and under investigation.

Thebolla said:

The council speaker, will however, use the law to appoint an ad-hoc committee to investigate the matter involving both an IFP councillor and an ANC councillor. After finalising its investigation the committee will present its findings and make recommendations to council. Those recommendations may or may not exclude criminal charges and there is nothing that stops the city manager from protecting his employees.

There has been a chorus of outrage from business, political, and civil stakeholders about some leaders attempting to establish “no-go areas” in their wards.

ALSO READ | DA calls to dissolve eThekwini council

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) said the theft of water and electricity has brought Msunduzi to its knees financially.

The chamber said it was the ratepayers who bear the costs of high tariffs, failing infrastructure, and load shedding.

PMCB chairperson Melanie Veness said the two councillors’ behavior was not only acting against the interests of the people of Pietermaritzburg but that of the entire country.

The truth of the matter is that it isn’t politically expedient to stop the theft of electricity, which is one of the reasons why we find ourselves in this predicament. The code of conduct for councillors, however, clearly states that a councillor must perform the functions of office in good faith, honestly, and in a transparent manner; and at all times act in the best interest of the municipality and in such a way that the credibility and integrity of the municipality are not compromised. To chase meter readers away is to act against the best interests of the municipality and directly contravenes the code of conduct.

“Those behaving in this manner should be removed from office immediately. More than that, to aid and abet the theft of electricity and water is criminal, and anyone doing so should be charged and made to face the full might of the law so that we can bring an end to this scourge that is debilitating our country,” said Veness.

In October, The Witness reported that Ndlovu had sent a WhatsApp message to residents saying: “Noma bangafika ngezimoto zakaMASPALA ngoba anikaze nitshelwe lutho ngakho and nami angazi lutho ngakho. UMA BENENKANI NIBABAMBE NIBAQINISE ZE BAZOFUNDA (I) NHLONIPHO.”

The message is loosely translated as:

Even if they arrive in municipal [branded] vehicles because no one has told you about people who will arrive to read meters and I also know nothing about it. If they are stubborn, beat them up.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba admitted that the councillor’s message could be interpreted as inciting violence against municipal employees.

The Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) condemned the alleged intimidatory actions by the councillors.

Chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said the council should show no mercy on these councilors and report them to the police.

“The councillors violate the municipal system act where they are not allowed to interfere with the legitimate work of municipal staff. Marrc calls on the council speaker to reprimand the councillors and if need be to report them to Cogta to have them removed,” said Waldhausen.

ALSO READ | KZN government spending slashed

He said it was unfair to have an “unequal system” where some residents pay for municipal services whilst other residents get free services.

It’s time for the council to be harder on councillors to stop this type of exploitation by these rogue councilors.

IFP leader in uMgungundlovu district and Msunduzi councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the city should take action against both the councilors.

“The ratepayers and business community are correct in calling for criminal charges if the allegations [against the councillors] are proven. We only heard about the allegations and we can only act once a municipal ruling is made on the matter. We can’t have councillors who are stumbling blocks to municipal programmes, especially those who intimidate municipal officials,” said Ntombela.

The ACDP said the failure of the city to register criminal charges against the councillors as akin to throwing municipal workers under the bus.

“This situation will not be tolerated. Political parties who refuse to act against those accused of corruption are abusing their powers and this [failure to act] can be construed as being criminal and corrupt as well,” said ACDP’s Rienus Niemand.

Both Ndlovu and Ntuli denied having threatened or incited violence against the city workers.

They said community members had an issue with seeing people whom they did not know nor were introduced to them by councillors as meter readers.