No interdict against service cuts

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality has reassured residents that there is no court interdict granted by any court preventing the city from disconnecting services to those boycotting payments.

This comes after a social media post said, “A massive victory for the Westville Ratepayers Association as court’s interdict eThekwini from disconnecting services to them while they boycott paying for services directly to eThekwini and instead pay to a separate trust account.”

eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana clarified that there was no court interdict in place.

The facts are that an application for an interdict has been made by the Westville Ratepayers Association and it is scheduled to be heard on November 1 in the Durban high court. The municipality’s legal department is attending to this matter and is not able to discuss the merits of the case any further since it is subject to court processes.

The association filed the interdict after it started a movement to boycott paying rates and diverted money meant for the bills to a fund account.

The association has since distanced itself from the post, adding that it didn’t know who the “troublemaker” was. It added that the association is doing everything possible to rectify the false information among whoever it is shared with.

Asad Gaffar of the association confirmed that the interdict application has not yet been heard.

Sisilana said that, through the office of the speaker, a series of engagements with ratepayers led by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda are taking place throughout the city to assure them of the city’s commitment to provide quality services.

“We encourage residents to continue paying their accounts as non-payment will attract interest,” said Sisilana.

She said the municipality will continue implementing credit control measures in line with the relevant policies and municipal by-laws, where accounts are in arrears.

This included disconnections which attract a reconnection fee, provided there is no tampering with the meter.

If there are illegal connections, the meter will be removed, and the new application process will have to be followed by the customer to get a new meter. Accordingly, the longer that payments are delayed, the greater the amount to be paid and services will possibly be disrupted in terms of the policy.

Sisilana said where there were genuine financial difficulties with payment, residents should visit any Sizakala Centre to make payment arrangements that are more affordable in terms of the policy.