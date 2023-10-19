No ‘irregularities’ in uThukela toilet saga

By Witness Reporter

The uThukela District Municipality says there were no irregularities in the provision of ventilated improved pit (VIP) toilets, after 30 toilets were allegedly built in one plot.

This comes after many reports accusing the municipality of favouritism and biases when it came to the issues of service delivery in the municipality.

uThukela District mayor, Inkosi Ntandoyenkosi Shabalala, said the municipality wanted to set the record straight on this matter.

ALSO READ | Dangerous and degrading: Pit toilets blight SA schools

He said since the beginning of the year, the municipality has been hard at work delivering toilet facilities to communities.

He said these toilets were applied for from the Department of Water and Sanitation and duly awarded.

“Some wards were able to get some but the fact of the matter was that they were not enough to cover all the people,” he said.

We normally hand over 100 toilets per ward and where we have identified shortages, then we try to accommodate them together with other outstanding wards in the next financial year.

He said they were surprised to find out that there are allegations of two households with 60 toilet facilities.

“An investigation was therefore conducted to find out if the allegations were true”.

Shabalala said all the processes that were followed when handing over the toilet facilities, adding that the municipality normally delivers services or toilets through the ward councillor.

“About 60 toilets were then delivered to two neighbouring farms and not two families as it is alleged,” he said.

He said due to the topographical nature of the area, it was not easy to dig a toilet as there are rock layers underneath.

This community used to be provided with the TLB to dig holes but it failed, and people tried to dig manually but they also failed. Then these people identified an area which was more diggable and they’ve decided to put up facilities lining up for each family to utilise and mark as its own.

“This information was received from the interviews, through investigation, conducted with community members and the municipality was satisfied with the answer provided.

“This community used to go up the mountain to relieve themselves and they were also exposed to many hazardous conditions like encountering pythons while in the mountains and so forth.

“So, these toilets came as a much-needed relief to them,” he explained.

ALSO READ | eThekwini municipality introduces eco-friendly toilets

Municipal manager, Mpumelelo Mnguni, said the mandate of the municipality was to provide water and hence the municipality subscribed to the notion that “water is life”.

“We felt it was critical that we converge in this fashion so that we would, therefore, provide our own narrative that will detail how the entire process unfolded and, further to that, what it was aimed to achieve,” said Mnguni.