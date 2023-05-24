No load shedding for eThekwini on Wednesday

By Nompilo Kunene

Load shedding has been suspended for eThekwini on Wednesday.

eThekwini Municipality said this is to enable its teams to prepare the system for the new schedule which starts on Thursday.

The City said this relief was agreed to by the System Operator to allow the city to re-configure its automated load-shedding system for the new schedule to become effective on Thursday.

Residents are urged to switch off all high-load appliances like geysers, stoves, heaters, air-conditioners and pool pumps during power outages and stagger switching them on once power returns.

“This is especially critical in those suburbs that suffer from frequent overload trips on return of power after load-shedding,” said the municipality.