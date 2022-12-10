No mercy for criminals this festive season

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The police will not tolerate any form of crime during the festive season, chairperson of the Women’s Network structure Major-General Francis Slambert said on Friday.

She stressed this during a 16 days of activism event, held at Freedom Square in Pietermaritzburg.

The event, which was held in partnership with the provincial structures of the Women’s Network and Men for Change, aimed at creating awareness around gender-based violence (GBV), highlighting that SAPS members are not immune to becoming victims of GBV.

The event was followed by a walk through the city, which ended at the Pietermaritzburg Police Station in Jabu Ndlovu Street.

We are here to say to the people of Pietermaritzburg, 'we will not tolerate crime'. We are here to say no to GBV and sexual harassment. These structures were implemented to support the members of KwaZulu-Natal SAPS. Women's Network and Men for Change are doing amazing work in terms of motivating members. The focus of these structures is 80% internal and 20% external

Slambert added that they are telling their members to seek help.

“If you are being abused as a police officer, whether you are a man or woman, speak out. Find somebody that you can trust so that they can assist you. When we look at incidents that have been taking place around us, we are also dealing with gender-based violence issues.

“Let us say we will not tolerate any gender-based violence or social harassment within our organisation. Men for Change needs to play an active role in speaking to the men about sexual harassment and gender-based violence. As women, we must speak to one another. We will not tolerate GBV in our organisation,” she added.

Men for Change KZN chairperson Colonel Muzi Twala made a commitment that as men they will protect women. “We appeal to men to behave this festive season. We don’t want to hear anything about domestic violence crimes being committed,” he said.

uMgungundlovu district commander Major-General Nozipho Madondo said, “We understand that the issue of GBV should be addressed 365 days a year, but this is the best that we can do. We are raising awareness in the community. We want to show them that SAPS are committed to addressing GBV in our communities. People must report these cases.

“We are also ready to support them and investigate all these crimes in communities. We encourage people to report these crimes. We appreciate the fact that we are supported by these two structures, which are mainly dealing with gender issues within SAPS and other districts within the province,” said Major-General Madondo.

She also stressed that the SAPS members fighting the plague of GBV crimes are also not immune to becoming victims. “Our own members also form part of the community; they are not immune to these crimes. It is important that they also get the necessary assistance just like any other community members.

“They must not be embarrassed. They must come forward and report these crimes, as we want our members to be happy.”