‘No negative views’ in Zuma documentary

Clive Ndou

If you want to use former president Jacob Zuma’s proposed documentary as an opportunity to regurgitate all the negative things which have been said in the media, then you won’t be hired to make it.

This is according to the JG Zuma Foundation which, a few weeks ago, issued an invite for producers willing to make a documentary on Zuma to forward their proposals to the foundation.

In its invitation published on social media, the foundation said documentary and short-film makers interested in “profiling” Zuma would not be censored when putting together the documentary.

Those who want to portray Zuma negatively will be turned down

However, the foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, on Thursday told The Witness that applications from documentary makers, who view the tender as an invitation to continue portraying the former president in a negative light, would be turned down.

We don’t believe that there is anything negative which president Zuma’s critics have not said.

Their negative narrative on president Zuma is all over the media.

What we are looking for is someone who will bring up something which has not been said before.

We want a producer who will delve into deep issues such as: Where did president Zuma grow up?

Who were his schoolmates?

And many other details which are currently not in the public domain.

The closing date for producers to enter their submissions is October 21, 2022.

Local and international producers, Manyi said, were welcome to make submissions.

Zuma, who did not complete his formal education due to, amongst other things, poverty and apartheid laws, spent ten years on Robben Island for his participation in liberation struggle activities.

Manyi said the documentary was expected to delve into Zuma’s life in the prison.

A former head of the ANC intelligence unit, Zuma later became KwaZulu-Natal’s MEC for economic development before becoming the country’s president.

While many find Zuma’s political journey inspirational, particularly given that he managed to rise to the position of president despite having almost no formal education, his profile has been tainted by allegations of corruption and state capture.

Temptations to delve into Zuma’s ‘dark side’

Political analyst, Xolani Dube, said producers with an independent mind would be tempted to delve into Zuma’s “dark side”.