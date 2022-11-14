‘No one is safe’ in Pietermaritzburg

Londiwe Xulu

Pietermaritzburg residents are calling for action against the increasing crime rate and drug abuse in the city.

On Friday, the chairperson of the Msunduzi Economic Development Agency (Meda), Kantha Naidoo, submitted a memorandum to Msunduzi Municipality, the Pietermaritzburg police station and other government departments.

Naidoo was representing eight local organisations under “One City Cohesion” which is yet to be officially launched and is working to ensure the city is free of crime.

Crime and drugs a long-standing issue

Speaking to The Witness, Meda’s deputy chairperson, Shabeer Hoosen, said crime and drug dealing was a long-standing issue in Pietermaritzburg.

He said it became worse with drug dealing taking place and drugs being used openly on almost all the streets in the city after Msunduzi demolished the eMatsheni beer hall in Retief Street in 2016 when a plan to redevelop the premises was mooted.

In 2017 the traders took the municipality to court in an attempt to have the decision to evict them set aside.

The place has now become a place where vagrants hang out while the municipality dilly-dallies over plans for the use of the site. Hoosen said after the building was demolished, drug dealing started in all the streets.

“I believe that demolishing this building was a shotgun approach by the municipality with no proper planning and thoughts of the implications. All the addicts and criminals ended up on all the streets in the city … no one is safe,” said Hoosen.

He added while crime is reported every day by residents, not much is being done to address the issue.

Hoosen said the issue of crime in Pietermaritzburg did not happen overnight and that the authorities and municipality are fully aware of just how serious the problems are.

“As residents, we have lost our happiness, freedom, confidence, self-respect and morale due to drugs and crime.

Businesses have had to close down due to robberies and vandalism of public and private infrastructure, affecting the running of business. This has also contributed to job losses, adding a strain to the economy of the city

He added, as mentioned in the memorandum, it appeared residents have been abandoned by those tasked with maintaining law and order and guaranteeing the residents’ constitutional rights.

Government and police given 10 days to respond

Hoosen said they have given Msunduzi, the police and all government departments that received the memorandum, 10 days to respond.

He said they are demanding the establishment of a joint task team with key role players.

“Enough is enough, it’s time we take back our streets and suburbs with the power and assistance of the law. We are not going to allow residents to be abused and victimised, raped and murdered or be forced into prostitution and our youth forced into drugs. We won’t allow our homes, businesses and schools to be suffocated into submission by criminals and drug addicts,” said Hoosen.

Msunduzi deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, said there is a high number of vagrants in the city who are also contributing to the crime in the city, including at eMatsheni beer hall.

Msunduzi has a plan of totally eradicating vagrants in the city. We need to take them somewhere where they will be rehabilitated and after being profiled, we will then reunite them with their families

He said there were plans to modernise the eMatsheni beer hall site, keeping its original concept. Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, confirmed receiving the memorandum and said it will be discussed.