No plans in place yet for hijacked KZN government buildings

By Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho Nkosi says the department only has five dilapidated and abandoned buildings within the Durban CBD, two of which are illegally occupied.

The MEC invited the media on an oversight of these buildings early on Tuesday morning under the impression that he would make “major announcements on the future of all hijacked government-owned buildings”.

However, the ‘major announcement’ was that the MEC said he still had to go back to the drawing board, despite the fact that he was, on his own admission, made aware of these buildings during his first week of being in office in May.

This prompted the question of whether Tuesday’s oversight was a public relations stunt or a well-planned part of the action plan to fix the problem.

“I will be honest with you, I was told about all the issues within the department and was also made aware of these buildings and there were plans to visit the abandoned structures but there were other pressing issues that delayed us coming here,” said Nkosi.

Nkosi was asked if this oversight was not evoked by the recent tragedy in Johannesburg where more than 70 people died after a hijacked building caught fire.

Us being here today has nothing to do with what happened in Johannesburg.

The MEC has also consistently reiterated that the Department of Public Works strongly condemns the unlawful occupation of government buildings, as some pose a serious health hazard.

In two of the buildings visited, there were people living in them.

The MEC said he will make announcements in two weeks, one about whether these buildings will be sold or leased, and another announcement on whether the occupants of the buildings will be moved to safer accommodation.