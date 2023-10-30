No Rugby World Cup for Scottsville

By Chris Ndaliso

Some Scottsville residents had an agonising Saturday night spent in darkness while the rest of the country sat glued to their television screens watching the Rugby World Cup final.

Certain areas in Scottsville experienced prolonged power outages and electrical surges over the weekend that caused damage to their appliances this weekend.

The outage is believed to have been caused by suspected theft of a part in an electricity substation in New England Road.

It is not clear when this part was stolen, but ward 33 councillor Sureya Reddy said the removal of the part caused the channelling of high voltage to people’s houses.

Merwyn Everton, a resident in the area said his family had to make alternate arrangements to watch the World Cup as they have been without power since Saturday morning. He said he had lost several appliances to surges and was yet to make a full assessment of the damage because, by noon on Sunday, they were still without power.

My three television sets are dead. A laptop, modem, and DStv decoder all blew up and I don’t know what else is damaged because the power is still off.

“As the nation was watching the Rugby World Cup final, we were left to find alternative ways to watch.

“This is frustrating as I have to bear the costs. Once the power is back, only then will an electrician be able to check the geyser and other electrical appliances connected when the power surge hit,” said Everton.

He said they are yet to get an official explanation for the surge from the municipality.

Another resident in Milborrow Road, Lyndell Jonker said area councillor Suraya Reddy was giving feedback on the fixing of the problem. Jonker said her family had to make last minute arrangements to go out and watch the rugby final.

“It was disappointing yesterday [Saturday], as it was a big day for the country, but we were left in the dark. Today the power has still not been restored. Some people battled to get out of their properties because of locked gate mechanisms.

“The only message we received was from councillor Reddy, but there is no clear indication as to when the electricity will be restored.

“Our perishables are going off and that’s money into the dustbin. The municipality does not get involved in replacing damages caused by power surges,” she said.

Ward 33 councillor Reddy said the area experienced high voltage on Saturday morning.

She said this was caused by the theft of a “neutral bar” from the New England Road substation. She said she was only able to inform residents at 6 pm on Saturday about the cause of the outages.

Due to the high voltage caused by the theft, the power had to be switched off and the isolated areas were St John’s Road, Escombe, and a few parts of New England, mainly on Ridge Road.

“[By Sunday afternoon] power had not been restored. It was briefly restored at 2 am, but had since been switched off again,” said Reddy.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the power outage was due to an LV fault, and that the city’s electricians were working on the repairs in New England Allison.