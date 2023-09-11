No shortcuts in curbing load shedding

By Khethukuthula Xulu

This past week has been one of the most difficult in terms of ongoing Stage 6 load shedding.

That’s according to Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, during a media briefing to provide an update on the implementation of the energy action plan.

He said this stage was being treated as an extraordinary situation.

We are going to take all necessary measures to end load shedding and we will not take shortcuts.

In an alert on Sunday, Eskom said Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented from 5 am to 4 pm on Monday.

This pattern will be repeated on Tuesday and thereafter, various stages of loadshedding will be implemented during the week.

The minister said on Sunday that the country was looking at other generation routes.

“One of the issues at Eskom for many years has been the maintenance of the power stations; we are now beginning to accelerate maintenance plans so that we continue to increase the megawatts they produce and get the designed capacity to end load shedding,” Ramakgopa said.

“Unfortunately, Eskom power plants remained exposed to tripping [and] we do not know which plant will trip and when.

There is no shortcut to this situation, we must be prudent and diligent. We must stick to philosophy maintenance; or we do planned maintenance according to the prescriptions of the manufacturer. However there is a downside to that approach; we are removing available capacity to the group and that will leave us exposed to load shedding.

Ramakgopa said the maintenance route was the best to take.

Meanwhile, at the onset of the summer period, Eskom said it has increased its planned maintenance to an average of 5 844 MW, and this week, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Eskom’s rating outlook from positive to stable.

Coupled with the upgrades of several key ratings, the stable outlook will improve Eskom’s creditworthiness.

The Eskom Debt Relief Act was a key factor in the rating upgrades. The act, which was enacted on July 5, 2023, allows the government to provide Eskom with debt relief of R254 billion over the next three years. Eskom has already received the first tranche of R16 billion for the current financial year.

“The financial support from the government has removed the financial barriers and bolstered Eskom’s financial position. This has enabled us to plan ahead for the implementation of the necessary planned maintenance on the generation fleet, maintain and strengthen the network thereby contributing towards improved performance and long-term sustainability,” said Eskom acting group chief executive, Calib Cassim.

“The decision by Moody’s Investors Service is reassuring in our efforts to turn Eskom around,” added Cassim.