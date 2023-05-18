No sign of repairs to collapsed bridge in Estcourt

By Chanel George

A bridge that collapsed three months ago in Estcourt has become a safety issue for everyone who uses it, especially children who play there.

The tar on the bridge has caved in which has caused a ditch.

Councillor of the ward, Edith Jacobs Lite, said she reported the condition of Sagittarius Road numerous times to municipal officials but nothing has been done about it.

ALSO READ | Repairing all damaged roads will cost Msunduzi R100 million

She said with this road being out of service, it has caused major traffic congestion as residents are forced to use a narrow road which is covered with potholes.

We need this road to be fixed. It’s a vital route for most people daily. READ MORE Msunduzi scrambles to replace insurance cover for plantations

Attempts to get comment from the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality proved futile.