18 May 2023
No sign of repairs to collapsed bridge in Estcourt

By Chanel George

The tar on the bridge has caved in which has caused a ditch.

A car recently crashed into the ditch in Sagittarius Road. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A bridge that collapsed three months ago in Estcourt has become a safety issue for everyone who uses it, especially children who play there.

The tar on the bridge has caved in which has caused a ditch.

Councillor of the ward, Edith Jacobs Lite, said she reported the condition of Sagittarius Road numerous times to municipal officials but nothing has been done about it.

She said with this road being out of service, it has caused major traffic congestion as residents are forced to use a narrow road which is covered with potholes.

We need this road to be fixed. It’s a vital route for most people daily.

Attempts to get comment from the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality proved futile.

