Northdale college breaking barriers for deaf students

Chanel George

In a historic breakthrough, the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society has worked closely with the uMgungundlovu FET College in Northdale to enroll the first two deaf students into the college.

Sabelo Sokhela is one of two, aspiring students at the Northdale campus, who have defied the odds by pushing boundaries that most deaf students wouldn’t think possible.

Sokhela, a young man with a zest for life, is studying towards a hospitality qualification and has enrolled for seven subjects with the help of Sherika Maharaj, his interpreter and social worker from the Blind and Deaf Society.

Sokhela said Samke Mjoli, from the college’s student support division, assisted him immensely to settle into college life.

“I was anxious initially, but I had to be strong because I knew I would be able to do this. I am fitting in well on campus.

“My hope for the future is that there will be more students just like me. The only challenge that I’m facing right now is not having a permanent interpreter. Once that is resolved, things will be much easier,” said Sokhela.

Mjoli said following the successful enrolment of the first two deaf students, there have been numerous calls and enquiries from other deaf people and parents. The other pupil accepted in the college is Sfiso Zimu who could not be reached for comment. Mjoli said,

“At the moment, we don’t have an interpreter. We are relying on Maharaj to help the students and have applied for funding for an interpreter. Maharaj has assisted us immensely with the two students, not just by making them feel welcome in sign language but by educating the other students on campus and creating awareness.

She taught the students how to understand the deaf students, as well as some of the dos and don’ts of deaf culture. She also showed the students some basic sign language to assist them around campus.

As this is a first for the college, Maharaj said there are minor issues that need to be addressed to make the environment more inclusive. However, these issues can be easily solved.