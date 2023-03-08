Patients pay the price as KZN healthcare workers down tools

Chris Ndaliso

A seven-month pregnant woman is fighting for her life at Northdale Hospital’s intensive care unit after she was hit by a car on Tuesday morning.

The woman spent hours on a private ambulance stretcher before she could get medical attention at the facility as workers were on strike for the second day.

She was taken to Northdale Hospital by KwaZulu Private Ambulance.

Paramedic Hans Hartmann said the strike has made it difficult for ambulances to render their services to needy patients.

He said the woman was walking alone when a private security guard witnessed a car veering off the road and running her over.

“We received a call from the security company and we realised that it was not feasible to access healthcare facilities because of the strike. We called different facilities with no luck. After numerous calls to different facilities we finally got through to Northdale and we took her there.”

It’s a great concern to see people’s lives at risk because of a dispute between an employer and employee. At Grey’s Hospital I was shocked when I was told that I cannot bring the patient in, and that she can die and her family will simply sue the department. It’s just so despicable.

The Witness understands that the woman was hit by the car just before 11 am, but was only attended to after the lunch hour.

Strike could have life-threatening consequences

The ongoing strike action over wages by the provincial healthcare workers could have life-threatening consequences if not resolved, patients and nurses said.

They are striking under the banner of the National, Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu). Boom Street clinic and Grey’s and Northdale hospitals were still inaccessible on Tuesday.

A nurse at Northdale, who did not want to be named, said patients were suffering for the wrongs committed by the government and the health department.

She said not only were patients suffering, but workers who were on night shift could not leave the hospital premises as every access point was blockaded.

“They [night shift staff] knew that we were on strike. They should have been part of this from yesterday [Monday] evening but decided to do their own thing. The private ambulance that just passed through is not going to get assistance because we are here outside. We feel disrespected.”

The employer is arrogant and it seems like it’s a culture in this government. We are also humans and we deserve a better living wage. Not only MECs, HODs and CEOs deserve better salaries. Communities that rely on these facilities are going to suffer and they must blame the government, and not the workers.

Another nurse said there was little that hospital managers could do as most employees had joined the strike.

He said they understood how this will affect the public but it was up to the employer to put an end to the strike.

Nehawu secretary in the Harry Gwala District, Mazwi Ngubane, said their strike action was protected but they were concerned about patients in a critical condition as the employer had undermined their attempt to arrange for a skeleton staff.

Ngubane said the employees have been patient with the employer for too long, and that it was arrogance in the department that led to the current situation.

We have been patient with the employer. We made sure that all public healthcare facilities are part of this strike. We are within our rights and the employer has been treating us with disdain. In 2021 the employer implemented a cash gratuity instead of giving us salary increases. Last year we received three percent instead of the seven percent we demanded — and all this without consultation with the unions. All this shows how disrespectful and undermining the employer can be.

He said they have challenged the interdicts that could have prevented them from embarking on the strike.

“Our strike is legal as we have challenged the department’s interdict,” he said.

Department head Dr Sandile Shabalala confirmed that the department was “regrettably” experiencing ongoing disruptions to normal operations at some of its health facilities, mainly in eThekwini, uThukela and uMgungundlovu districts, as a result of the strike.

This industrial action … has resulted in the blockage of access to various hospitals by certain individuals, which has hindered access to several facilities; as well as work stoppages, following the intimidation and removal of staff from their posts, as well as the burning of tyres. Emergency medical services in and around eThekwini, and at King Cetshwayo, have reported serious challenges with moving around and transporting patients to and from healthcare facilities.

Shabalala added that uThukela District and Emmaus Hospital recorded challenges regarding food and laundry services, after workers were forced to leave their work stations.