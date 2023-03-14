Hospital accused of not allowing family to visit woman on her deathbed

Chanel George

The family of Poobathy Moodley, an 80-year-old woman who died alone at Northdale Hospital, are furious they were not informed of her death, nor were they allowed to visit her when she was on her deathbed.

Moodley was admitted to the hospital three weeks ago and family members visited her often until the health workers’ strike.

Although she died on Thursday at 6 pm, they only established on Sunday afternoon that she had died.

The family was aware that Moodley’s condition had begun to deteriorate but are angry about the lack of information provided to the family during her last days at the medical facility.

Poobathy Moodley (80) died on Thursday at Northdale Hospital. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Radhika Ramsingh, Moodley’s niece, said that they went to visit her aunt on Monday, and they could see her condition had deteriorated.

On Tuesday we tried to visit her again, but the gates were closed. We tried calling the matron on duty, but we got no answer. The public relations officer then said that there were no visiting hours until further notice. On Wednesday I tried calling the hospital again because she was in need of critical care, but there was no answer.

On Thursday a friend sent Ramsingh the matron’s number so that she could get more information. Her attempts on that day also failed.

On Friday the public relations officer tried to request assistance for families to see their loved ones in hospital. When the report came back from the senior at the hospital it stated that there are no visiting hours due to the strike.

On Sunday her cousin sent her a message informing her that her aunt wasn’t doing well and that she should check up on her.

They found out that there were visiting hours during the weekend and rushed to the hospital. On her way to the hospital the matron informed her that Moodley was not in R Ward.

When we couldn’t find her in the ward we asked the matron on duty to check her name up in the books, but to our dismay she was in none of the books. The matron then informed us that they called the old age home where she was staying before she was admitted.

Ramsingh said the home did not receive a call from the hospital but were aware that she was going to be discharged on Monday.

I began to panic and demanded answers. I then said to the matron, if my aunt isn’t in the wards then the only other place she can be is in the mortuary.

When Ramsingh questioned staff at the hospital about the days leading up to Moodley’s death, she was told that for days no one had come to check up on Moodley.

Ravi Naidoo, the eldest son of Moodley, said that he went to the hospital on Thursday to see his mother but he was turned away even though his mother was on her deathbed.