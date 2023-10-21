Northdale woman’s hope of printing her way to riches dashed

By Shorné Bennie

An unemployed Northdale woman’s dreams of going from rags to riches by printing fake money were dashed when police swooped on her cottage industry operation.

Annoyed shop owners in the area complained that several customers had paid for goods using the fake notes, prompting police and the crime intelligence unit to launch an investigation, leading them directly to the 42-year-old woman at her home in Bombay Road.

At around 9 pm on Thursday night, police from Mountain Rise, together with uMgungundlovu crime intelligence, the Pietermaritzburg K9 unit and Mi7 swooped in on Bombay Road and uncovered the illicit money-manufacturing operation.

Inside the house, police found a small makeshift laboratory that the woman and her teenage son used to manufacture the fake notes.

It appears the woman and her son would scan R100 and R200 notes that they would print on a Canon Pixma colour printer before cutting the paper into notes.

The suspects used clear nail polish and various inks and dyes to make the notes appear more authentic.

After printing the notes, the suspect would shop at various outlets using the counterfeit money. It was a small operation but the suspects had also begun selling R1 000 of fake money for R250.

“Various inks and dyes were artistically applied to the printed paper to make the money look as real as possible,” said a source close to the investigation.

Police seized R2 600 worth of counterfeit cash, together with all the equipment that was being used by the woman, who has been unemployed since Covid-19.

“The suspect began to feel the financial strain and decided to look at means to make money, as she has been unemployed since Covid-19,” said the source.

Neighbours in the area said they had no idea of the small illegal operation taking place in the home.

“It’s not as if they spent lavishly. We didn’t see or hear anything, so it came as a complete shock when police arrived and arrested the mom,” said one of the neighbours.

Mountain Rise SAPS spokesperson, Warrant Officer Panchael Singh, confirmed the arrest.