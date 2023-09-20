Not paying grant beneficiaries ‘a rights violation’

By Clive Ndou

The IFP is demanding action against Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu after thousands of social grant beneficiaries were not paid their September grants due to technical glitches at Postbank.

While Postbank announced two weeks ago that the glitches have been addressed, and that beneficiaries were being paid, the IFP said the party has established that over 500 000 grant recipients were yet to be paid.

These citizens are the poorest of the poor, who are now forced to turn to loan sharks and borrow money at high interest rates

“For the past two weeks, queues of grant dependents could be seen outside post offices where they were expecting to collect their grants, only to be told that there is a ‘technical problem’ and they should come back another day.

“These people don’t have money to travel back and forth to collection points, or to put food on their tables, or to purchase essentials like medical supplies. The Department of Social Development, Sassa and the Sapo are placing peoples’ lives at risk and must be held accountable,” IFP KZN spokesperson on social development Les Govender said.

The department, Govender said, should not have tasked SA Post Office (Sapo) and Postbank with the responsibility to pay social grant recipients given that the institutions currently do not have the capacity to ensure the efficient payment of grants.

As the IFP, we raised our concerns when Sapo was tasked with grant payments. We foresaw that Sapo would not cope with this added task and our fears have been realised as we see that it has been placed under business rescue and members of the board have resigned.

“The Sapo’s incompetence is creating a highly stressful situation for people who have no other income and are totally dependent on social grants to sustain themselves and their dependents.

The deafening silence and inaction by the minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele, is cause for concern

Since the beginning of September, money due to recipients has not been reflecting on the Postbank system.

DA social development shadow minister Bridgette Masango, whose party yesterday lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission against Zulu and her department, said the failure to pay the grant recipients was a human rights violation.

“When we talk about social grant beneficiaries we are talking about the poorest of the poor. There are a number of constitutional rights which are being violated — the right to dignity and also the right to life given that people are starving as a result of the Social Development minister’s failure to ensure that grant recipients were paid on time.

“You have older persons, you have people with disabilities, you have children, you have foster children, you have army veterans — those are people who are already vulnerable,” she added.