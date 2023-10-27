NPA welcomes jailing of IFP councillor’s murderer

By Clive Ndou

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the stiff sentences imposed on a gunman who murdered IFP Estcourt councillor, Mthembeni Majola.

Majola was ambushed in 2019 while driving along the area’s 105 Highway.

The hitman, Ayanda Mshengu, was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Majola who, at the time of his killing, was a paraplegic due to an earlier assassination attempt.

NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said when imposing the 25 years jail sentence on Mshengu, the court took into account victim statements compiled by a court preparation officer.

The statements mentioned that Majola was a kind and generous person who took care of his family as well as members of the community. They said that his death had left a void in their lives.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentence, and we commend the successful partnership between the prosecution and the political task team. Political killings are rife in KZN, and we hope that sentences of this nature will deter like-minded individuals. The NPA and its partners are determined to bring perpetrators to account for their actions,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Majola was travelling with his nephew and another passenger, Sithembiso Mahlinza, when he was ambushed. The nephew survived the shooting while Mahlinza was also fatally wounded.

At the time of Majola’s shooting, the IFP in the Estcourt area was embroiled in internal battles.

IFP KwaZulu-Natal Legislature caucus leader, Blessed Gwala, said, “While we welcome the sentence, we still want to know who ordered the killing of councillor Mthembeni Majola, as well as several other councillors. Often, those who order these killings are let off the hook. They must also be apprehended.

“We urge courts to ensure that anyone found guilty of murder is severely punished, without any option of getting parole. Gun-toting assassins have no place in our society; they must be weeded out and sent to jail for the rest of their lives,” he said.