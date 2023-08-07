NPO reports concerning trend of children with stunted growth

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Two in 10 children under the age of five years old in the uMgungundlovu District suffer from stunting of their growth.

It’s a statistic that NPO Grow Great wants to reduce to zero by 2030 by inspiring the public, mobilising stakeholders, supporting parents and empowering practitioners.

Stunting arises from prolonged malnutrition which affects a child’s physical and brain development and prevents them from reaching their full potential.

Grow Great’s monitoring and evaluation specialist, Amanda Edwards, wants to see a future where no child is denied the chance to achieve success in life because of stunting and poor early childhood development in the first 1 000 days of life.

“Over 5 000 children under five years of age were surveyed across nine districts, in nine provinces, between February and May 2022,” she said.

Children under two are more likely to be stunted than children aged up to five years old, highlighting the importance of quality nutrition in the first 1 000 days of a child’s life. A number of health, nutrition and social protection factors are among the causes of stunting in the district, including low birthweight, poor dietary diversity, inadequate sanitation and low access to early learning opportunities.

“These are outlined in the uMgungundlovu stunting scorecard. Stunting cannot be solved alone. It needs action by a diverse community and political stakeholders, including the various departments.”

Edwards added that a co-ordinated response, which tracks stunting regularly and holds leaders accountable to deliver on community-level interventions, has shown excellent progress in other countries.

“Supporting vulnerable pregnant women and children through community support programmes, including growth-monitoring of young children by community healthworkers, has great potential to reduce stunting,” she said.

Knowledge on stunting

Edwards added that South Africans are increasingly aware that children are going hungry, but knowledge about stunting, its causes and consequences remains very low, especially in the communities most affected by it.

“A large part of the Grow Great campaign is aimed at creating public awareness about stunting and its consequences for children across South Africa,” she said.

Children with stunting are from all backgrounds. Pregnant women and children living in poor socioeconomic conditions can be at higher risk for stunting.”

uMgungundlovu District mayor Mziwokuthula Zuma urged those living in rural areas to consider planting food and not buying everything from shops.

He added that the government was trying to curb the scourge of stunting.

“Government is trying to ensure that children’s needs are met in order for them to grow healthy.

“Government is offering three grants, which are social, foster care and disability grants. Parents need to meet the government halfway by utilising the land and planting their own food,” said Zuma.