NPO to stand up for Jika Joe

By Zama Myeza

The Abahlali BaseMjondolo Movement in South Africa has threated to seek a high court interdict against Msunduzi after the municipality bulldozed several homes at the Jika Joe informal settlement on Thursday.

Abahlali BaseMjondolo Movement leaders gathered with the residents of Jika Joe yesterday to discuss the evictions and claims that the municipality did not provide any temporary housing facilities to those affected.

Alice Ali, a resident at Jika Joe, whose shack was demolished by the municipality, says that she has nowhere to go.

“I have been sitting here since my shack was demolished. I am living with a two-month-old baby. I don’t know where to go. No one came to me and told me that our houses were being demolished. They just told us to pack up our belongings and leave because, apparently, this place is being prepared for new developments,” said Ali, who is unemployed and says she cannot afford to pay rent for the housing that was provided to them.

I lived with my children and my siblings. We are all unemployed and had a hard time putting food on the table. How do they expect us to be able to pay rent when it's still so hard for us to afford food?

However, Msunduzi deputy mayor, Mxolosi Mkhize, said the owners of all the shacks that were demolished have been relocated to the newly-built Jika Joe community residential units (CRU) in the area.

Council has taken a resolution that all those who applied and qualified for the housing units will be relocated and their shacks demolished. Since people moved into those units, every family would have their belongings moved with the assistance of the municipality and then the shacks would be demolished. It has been like that since the city started allocating those units to qualifying residents.

“We are demolishing the shacks of those who were moved into the flats to make space for phase two of the project,” said Mkhize.

To qualify for a unit residents must earn between R1 500 and R5 500 per month, with the rentals ranging between R500 and R1 300 per month.

Eligible tenants are residents from the Jika Joe informal settlement and must be lawful South African residents, aged 18 years and older, according to the municipality.

Mkhize said those who “cried foul” when shacks were demolished have their own selfish agendas and want to enrich themselves at the expense of people desperate for better living conditions.

“Some of those who are against the demolition want to be shack lords. Some want to rent their shacks while they stay in better conditions. This resistance will stifle the development of phase two which will benefit more of those who are still living in squalor. This is not how we can win the fight for better living conditions for the people,” he said.

Mqapheli Bonono, deputy president of the Abahlali BaseMjondolo Movement in South Africa, said the organisation was willing to help the affected Jika Joe residents.

We gathered with the Jika Joe residents today to consult with them and find out how many have been affected. we are preparing to take government to court over these evictions. What we are aiming to achieve is to make the government accountable. There were promises that were made to the people that live in Jika Joe and those promises were made public.

“What we are experiencing now is all new. It was not part of the agreement. If you are trying to solve homelessness, how can you solve it if people don’t qualify to pay the rent in these new developments? In most families, no one is working and there is a high possibility that they will be thrown into the streets because they won’t have money to pay rent.

“The municipality is in a rush to start phase two of building the flats. We are saying that they need to slow down and make sure that there is housing for the affected families. This is affecting human rights as these people are being forced to move out of these houses without their consent,” added Bonono.

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) is deeply concerned about the demolition of homes at Jika Joe and which has left many families homeless. The municipality has transgressed on people’s dignity and human rights and hasn’t provided alternative accommodation to those who are homeless now.

“We call on the Msunduzi Municipality to follow due process and provide alternative accommodation first before demolishing homes indiscriminately.

“Marrc has engaged with residents from the Brookside village, Jika Joe and Manor to establish the Brookside Corridor Civic Association which the residents have established. Marrc will assist with facilitating community dialogues in order address community issues through community development.

“We support the court interdict by Abahlali BaseMjondolo to stop the demolition of homes and call on the municipality to act in good faith to assist residents for better housing.

“The municipality needs to develop a comprehensive strategy to deal with the housing backlog and to engage with all stakeholders to make it happen,” said Marrc spokesperson, Anthony Waldhausen.