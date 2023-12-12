Regulatory body recalls Econo Cement

By Witness Reporter

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) is recalling the Econo Cement (PTY) Ltd product identified as CEM V/A (S-V) 32,5N cement across the country after it was discovered that the product is substandard and had failed to meet the specification requirements.

According to a media release by the NRCS, the move to recall the product followed intensive investigations by the NRCS, which included sampling and testing to ascertain the suitability of the cement offered for sale in South Africa.

“Econo Cement CEM V/A (S-V) 32,5N has failed to meet minimum requirements for the prescribed strength as set out in the Compulsory Specification for cement, hence the nationwide recall to ensure that the product does not pose a risk to consumers and the South African economy at large,” said the statement.

It added that cement is one of the high-risk products used in the construction industry.

“There are set specifications/requirements that must be adhered to. When these requirements are compromised, it could lead to the distribution of substandard cement to unsuspecting consumers and the public,” said the statement.

It added that all distributors in possession of Econo Cement CEM V/A 32,5N should return it to their suppliers and keep proof of such and inform the NRCS via the email, info@nrcs.org.za.

Although the product has been found in Gauteng, parts of Mbombela, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and some areas in Limpopo, it is possible that it may be available elsewhere in the country. The NRCS further calls on all hardware stores selling this product to make urgent contact with the NRCS and stop the sale with immediate effect.

Consumers are urged to look out for the NRCS LOA number printed on each bag of cement sold and if not sure, they can call the NRCS on 012 482 8802/8700 or visit the website on www.nrcs.org.za to verify the safety of the products before any transaction takes place.