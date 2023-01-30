NSFAS state of readiness for the 2023 academic year

Witness Reporter

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will close its funding application cycle for the 2023 academic year on Tuesday, January 31.

Since opening applications, NSFAS said it has received over 1 million applications from individuals seeking funding to study at public universities and TVET colleges for the 2023 academic year.

The NSFAS board chairperson, Ernest Khosa, and the scheme’s executive management will address the public on the scheme’s readiness to provide financial support through a media briefing on Tuesday at 2 pm in Hatfield, Pretoria.

The briefing will unpack the 2023 NSFAS eligibility criteria and conditions for financial aid, system enhancements in place to improve the entity’s efficiency, institutional and student support, budget allocation and overall administration of the scheme.