Nutrition programme fails to deliver food to schools

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Thousands of pupils in parts of KwaZulu-Natal started the second school term with empty stomachs this week after the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) failed to deliver food to schools.

While it is not clear what might have caused this, it is alleged that there were issues between the department and the suppliers that resulted in pupils going hungry on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pupils have to learn on empty stomachs

School governing body member and former chairperson at Nichols Primary School in Edendale Mduduzi Dlamini, which is one of the affected schools, told The Witness they are concerned that pupils have to learn on empty stomachs.

He said what makes matters worse is that nothing was communicated with them about the issues regarding the food supplies in schools.

“The woman who cooks for children woke up for nothing on Wednesday and yesterday because there was no food to cook.

We heard that there is a problem between the department and the supplier but it was never communicated to us. We were so shocked when we heard that there is no food at the school and pupils had to learn on empty stomachs.

“This is totally unacceptable. How [does the department] expect these young pupils to focus in class when they are hungry? The most painful thing is that there are children who are depending on the school nutrition programme because they are coming from disadvantaged families,” he said.

He said the department should have made the schools aware of the issue and put a plan in place for children to get food while they sort out their problems with the suppliers.

DA lambasts Education Department

Meanwhile, DA KZN spokesperson on education, Dr Imra Keeka, released a statement lambasting the Department of Education over the issue.

He said the multi-billion rand NSNP forms a vital part of the schooling day. In many instances, it is the only meal pupils have in the day.

“This incident is not only shocking and disgraceful, it also smacks of incompetence. The buck stops with the MEC, who needs to fix this mess instead of allowing the usual feeble excuses from her spokespersons or spin doctors.

“The alternative is that more days of starvation will follow.

“Towards the end of the last academic term, KZN’s Department of Education [DoE] made an announcement regarding a change in the system in terms of the procurement of food for pupils. This included the possible addition of breakfast as a permanent feature going forward and a central supplier,” he said.

He said at the time, the DoE hailed the move as cost-saving and progressive.

The department had enough time to prepare for the new system. The question is: What have they been doing the past few weeks? We now have a situation where pupils have empty stomachs.

“The DA raised the NSNP issue with DoE HOD, Nathi Ngcobo, on Wednesday, with no response. The department’s alleged follow-up circular to schools this week — instructing a remedy to the embarrassing situation it finds itself in — is condemnable and foolish, and demonstrates a lack of planning and foresight.”

He said during the last school term, when members of KZN’s education portfolio committee raised queries about the changes to the NSNP, they were told they would be taken through the amendments during a workshop to be held soon.

“This date cannot come soon enough,” Keeka said.

Glitches in delivery of food to schools

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education late on Thursday afternoon released a statement acknowledging the glitches in the delivery of food to some schools that are beneficiaries of the NSNP in the province.

They said after receiving a report on Wednesday, the MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer, directed the department’s top management to swiftly engage the affected districts and stakeholders to establish the root causes of the challenges and ascertain their extent.

It was with shock and regret that the department discovered there were logistical challenges on the part of the main service provider. This unfortunate situation currently faced by schools, communities and service providers is deeply regretted.

“The department and the affected service provider have been working around the clock to resolve these challenges,” read the statement.

The statement further stated that the department reaffirms its commitment towards providing all its 5 400 schools with nutritious meals as expected.