Nyala lamb rescued from intersection

By Jordan Erradu

A Good Samaritan came to the rescue of a young nyala lamb that got separated from its mother and wandered out of the Bisley Nature Reserve (BNR).

The lamb, which has been named Delilah, escaped the reserve when poachers damaged a large section of the fence along Richmond Road to let their hunting dogs in.

Before the fence could be repaired, Delilah made her way through the gap and was unable to find her way back into the reserve.

An unknown, alert delivery driver spotted the petrified lamb at the intersection of Gladys Manzi Road and the R56.

He stopped his vehicle and loaded it into his vehicle. He then drove to the Canterbury Equestrian Centre, where he met Morne van Vuuren, an Itaba Ridge resident, who relayed the plight of the animal to Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve (FoBNR).

Unfortunately, the Good Samaritan left without leaving his name.

FoBNR committee members, Ron Hulley and Blythe Watson contacted FreeMe Wildlife Clinic in Howick which, without hesitation, agreed to accept the lamb for hand-rearing. Watson transported the traumatised lamb to FreeMe.

FreeMe director, Wade Whitehead, said nyala are highly susceptible to stress and the lamb had suffered an excessive amount from being separated from its mother, being surrounded by traffic and then by humans.

Whitehead said that hand-rearing antelope at FreeMe was done with minimal human contact and in such a manner that it is possible for them to be released back into the wild.

Whitehead said the lamb had taken to the bottle well. Watson was allowed one visit and duly named her Delilah.

At the discretion of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, there is the possibility that Delilah might be released back into the BNR. Rehabilitation of a suckling antelope is a lengthy and expensive process and FoBNR has started to raise funds towards these costs.

FoBNR appeals to anyone who would like to assist with the donations towards Delilah’s recovery.

The bank details are:

Account name: Upper Mpushini Conservancy, Nedbank account number: 1207670405, Branch code: 13402500, Reference: your name + Nyala.