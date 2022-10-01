Obesity can be controlled by living a healthy lifestyle

Nompilo Kunene

A local dietician has warned South Africans of the deadly diseases that come with obesity and being overweight.

This comes after the World Obesity Federation announced that half of all adults in South Africa are either overweight (23%) or obese (27%). The federation anticipates an additional 10% increase (37%) in obesity among adults by 2030.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Hilton-based consultant dietician, Julie Khan, explained that obesity is a condition in which a person has a harmful amount of body fat or an unhealthy distribution of body fat.

She said it raises the risk for several serious health complications.

Excess body fat puts strain on the bones and organs. It also causes complex changes in hormones and metabolism, and increases inflammation in the body.

She explained that people with obesity have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher.

She said a raised BMI is a major risk factor for noncommunicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases which is mainly heart disease and stroke; diabetes; musculoskeletal disorders (especially osteoarthritis — a highly disabling degenerative disease of the joints); and some cancers including endometrial, breast, ovarian, prostate, liver, gallbladder, kidney, and colon cancer.

Khan warned that these noncommunicable diseases cause life-altering illnesses, disabilities, and premature death. She said it is also sometimes linked to certain emotional and social problems.

Globally, the World Obesity Federation ranked South Africa number 13 on its list of most obese nations.

Khan said to change the obesity stats in SA, people need to moderate their lifestyles. Instead of putting yourself under unnecessary pressure to always make the healthy choice, Khan urged people to try using the 80:20 principle.

Eat nutritious foods 80% of the time and have a serving of your favourite treat with the other 20% — without feeling guilty about it

Khan also emphasised that exercise, which could be going to the gym, jogging or taking walks, and encouraging children to participate in school sports, is also vital in staying healthy and maintaining a good BMI.