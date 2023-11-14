Off-duty cop shot dead in Pietermaritzburg

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The family of an off-duty policeman who was shot dead on Monday in an apparent road rage incident couldn’t contain their grief and broke down in tears when they were shown the scene where he died.

Constable Thabani Gwala, originally from KwaSwayimane and stationed at the Pietermaritzburg Public Order Policing, was shot dead by a 19-year-old suspect after an argument on Oribi Road, on Monday morning.

A resident who witnessed part of the incident said she was preparing to go to town when she heard several gunshots being fired outside her house.

“At first, I thought it was fireworks, but then my child called me to come outside as someone had been shot. Apparently, they [the suspect and the victim] were overtaking each other and something went wrong,” said the resident.

She said that the two men had pulled off the road, parked about six metres away from each other and got into a heated argument during which the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot Gwala several times.

Gwala’s sister arrived at the scene about 30 minutes after the forensic pathology unit had removed the body to the local mortuary.

Gwala’s colleagues pointed out the blood-soaked spot where her brother was killed. Wailing in grief, the inconsolable woman could not come to terms with what had happened to her brother.

“How can you leave us, Thabani? What am I going to tell Mom? How can you leave such a small baby?” she wailed as police tried to comfort her.

Another family member who spoke to The Witness said the family was terribly traumatised having received news of Gwala’s tragic death.

After finishing matric, he joined the police force 14 years ago. His absence leaves a significant void in our family. We hope justice will be served.

Describing Gwala, he said that whenever there was a family problem, he was always the first to intervene.

“He always had a smile on his face, which is one of the things we will miss most about him,” he said.

A source close to Gwala, who was also at the scene, said they had finished the shift at 6 am.

“He was attacked shortly after dropping off fellow officers at their homes. Something must have transpired between them. He used to park his car and then take the police vehicle to pick up and drop off the officers at their homes,” he said describing Gwala as a “dedicated and outstanding” police officer.

He was committed to his work. We still can’t believe that he is gone.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, confirmed that members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit are investigating a murder case relating to the shooting.

“It is alleged that a 35-year-old police constable, who was off duty during the incident, was shot multiple times. A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday,” said Mhlongo.