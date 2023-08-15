On-campus lectures resume at DUT following student protests

By Witness Reporter

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) resumed on-campus lectures on Tuesday, August 15.

The institution began holding classes remotely following disruptive student protests last week.

Protesting students said they had issues with the online banking system eZaga introduced for NSFAS recipients, calling on management to intervene.

In a statement released on Monday, DUT said significant progress was made in resolving the issues that led to the recent protests after collaborative efforts and extensive engagement with the Registry, DUT Student Services, DUT SRC and NSFAS.

DUT believes the concerns raised by the protestors two weeks ago have been addressed and resolved to the best of the university's ability.

Due to disruptions that occurred as a result of the NSFAS eZaga-related issues, DUT said it implemented online learning last week for all programmes after taking the safety of students and staff into account.

“The university extends its sincere gratitude to all staff and students for their unwavering patience and understanding during the period when the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was addressing the payment challenges faced by some of our students.

“The university also commends the staff and students for their commitment to the interim online learning, temporarily implemented last week,” said DUT.