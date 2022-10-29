King Coronation: Once in a lifetime event this weekend

Clive Ndou

Huge crowds are expected to converge in Durban to witness the coronation of Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday.

The historic event was last witnessed over 50 years ago when his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, ascended the throne.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who was announced as the new Zulu king in April following the death of his father, will on Saturday complete the second and final phase of his two-part coronation process which began in August when he performed the entering the kraal ritual at his Kwakhengelamankengane Palace in Nongoma

Saturday’s ceremony, which will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will see President Cyril Ramaphosa handing over a certificate of recognition to the new Zulu king.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the provincial government has organised buses, minibus taxis and trains to transport members of the public to the stadium.

“Over 80 buses and more than 200 minibus taxis have been arranged to transport amabutho [Zulu regiments], omama [Zulu women] and izintombi [Zulu maidens]. Dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony include eSwatini monarch, King Mswati III and former president of Botswana, Ian Khama. KZN economic development MEC Siboniso Duma said the ceremony would boost the province’s economy, with more than 80 000 people expected to descend on Durban for the king’s coronation.

“According to an economic assessment conducted by the City of Durban, it is estimated that the visitors will spend in the region of R65 million on accommodation, restaurants, and other leisure activities, boosting the local economy (GDP) by as much as R130 million and sustaining 207 jobs.”

The coronation of the King of the Zulu people, King MisuZulu ka Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu, is a once in a lifetime event and we are honoured as the province of KwaZulu-Natal to be the host province

Terrorist threat

The ceremony takes place on the back of a terror attack alert issued by the U.S. government, which warned its citizens living in South Africa to avoid large gatherings in Johannesburg’s Sandton area as it received information that terrorist groups where planning an attack in the area.

Briefing the media at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, Police Minister, Bheki Cele said: “We don’t have evidence on the table to support that alert issued by the U.S. embassy, but even if there was a credible threat, our levels of preparedness are such that all those wishing to attend can come and attend freely without fear. Threat or no threat, we will protect the event. Police will not only uphold the law, they will also enforce it,” he said.

The large contingent of law enforcers deployed for the event include members of the SAPS, eThekwini Metro Police and those of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI).

Liphumile iLanga KwaZulu

Themed Liphumile iLanga KwaZulu (the sun has risen in the Zulu nation), the event will see several top musicians, including Maskandi genre music great Phuzekhemisi, entertain the throngs of people at the stadium. Dube-Ncube urged members of the public to arrive early.

Access to the stadium is open to all members of the public on a first-come-first-served basis. We encourage people to arrive on time and take their seats and enjoy the celebration.

“Once the 48 000 capacity is reached inside the stadium, people will be accommodated in the overflow areas. Members of the public are encouraged to arrive at the venue as early as the gates will open from 7 am in the morning,” she said.

Born in 1974, King Misuzulu kaZwlithini is the first-born son of King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and the late ruler’s great wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu who died in April last year. An international studies graduate, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini attended high school at Pietermaritzburg’s St Charles College.