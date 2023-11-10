One critically injured in N3 crash

By Akheel Sewsunker

The N3 near the Ashburton interchange is closed after a truck accident left one person entrapped in the wreckage of the truck.

According to ALS Paramedics, the passenger sustained serious injuries during the crash on the Pietermaritzburg-bound roadway.

“ALS Paramedics have just freed the severely injured passenger who sustained critical injuries on the N3 PMB bound.

The Pietermaritzburg Fire Department had to use the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to free the patient. The patient is currently being attended to by ALS Paramedics before he will be transported to a nearby hospital in Pietermaritzburg for the care he needs,” said ALS Paramedics.

They added that the roadway is still closed and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.