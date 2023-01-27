One dead, another injured in drive-by shooting, Durban

Witness Reporter

There has been yet another drive-by shooting in Durban this week. One person was killed while another was in a critical condition.

According to Emer-G-Med Paramedics the incident took place at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye and Queen Nandi Drive on Friday afternoon.

“On arrival on scene a male approximately 50 years of age was found seated in a Toyota Hilux with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

A second man aged approximately thirty years old who was caught in the cross fire, was found to have sustained serious injuries and was treated and stabilized on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

Van Reenen said reports from the scene indicated that the vehicle stopped at the intersection when an unknown number of armed suspects approached and sprayed the vehicle with high calibre bullets.

This incident adds to the growing gun violence death toll in Durban. On Wednesday, three people were killed in Clermont near Pinetown.

Two of the men that were killed were vendors at the nearby taxi rank and the third person was killed when the perpetrators followed and cornered the ambulance taking him to hospital and shot him.

Earlier in the week two men were killed in separate incidents.