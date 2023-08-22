News

One dead, at least seven injured in Durban cash-in-transit heist

One person was killed and seven others were injured after a cash-in-transit(CIT) heist n the Durban CBD. Photo: ALS Paramedics
One person was shot dead, and at least seven street vendors were injured after a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle was robbed on Russell Street in Durban on Tuesday morning.

Garrith Jamieson, from ALS Paramedics, said the incident happened just after 9:40 am.

He said there was an alleged cash-in-transit robbery that had occurred and the suspects had randomly started shooting.

“Unfortunately, one person believed to be a shop owner had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and he has been declared deceased at the scene,” he said.

Jamieson said when the cash-in-transit vehicle tried to flee the scene, it collided with a taxi carrying passengers.

He said the CIT vehicle veered off the road, striking seven vendors.

Jamieson said the vendors suffered injuries ranging from moderate to severe. They were stabilised and then taken to hospital.

The robbers managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police and other emergency personnel were also at the scene.

