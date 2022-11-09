One dead in N2 crash

Witness Reporter

One person died and four people were injured on the N2 in Zinkwazi, north of KwaZulu-Natal, when a vehicle with passengers veered off the road on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, IPSS Medical Rescue, who were at the scene said the vehicle went off the road about 30 meters leaving four occupants with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

“Unfortunately, one person was declared dead by paramedics. One occupant went into cardiac arrest while on scene and advanced life support resuscitation efforts were started by IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics.

“The resuscitation efforts were successful, and all the patients were transported to a nearby facility for further care,” said IPSS Medical Rescue.

They said one person walked 18 kilometers to the Mandini Toll to try and get help but collapsed.