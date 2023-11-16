One dead in shootout near Pavilion

By Witness Reporter

A shootout on Thursday morning near the N3 Durban bound, near the Pavilion shopping center, has caused traffic to back up.

According to ALS Paramedics, one person has been shot and killed and others were injured in the resulting accident.

“ALS Paramedics are currently on the N3 Durban bound near the Pavilion where there has been a shooting as well as an accident, ” said ALS Paramedics.

They added that multiple people are currently being treated for injuries at the scene.

“One person has been declared dead by paramedics as a result of the shooting. At this stage the circumstances of this incident as well as who is involved is unknown and will form part of SAPS investigations.

“The N3 Durban bound is closed due to this scene and will be closed for sometime so we would advise all motorists to avoid this route at all costs,” said ALS Paramedics.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Sindi KaNgidi Msimang said that they are unsure when the road will be opened.

“At the moment we are not sure when the road will be open because it is an active crime scene. Only the fast lane is open but the other lanes are closed and it is moving very slowly. We will advise motorists when the road is open,” she said.