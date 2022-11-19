One dead in truck crash on N3

Witness Reporter

One man died in a truck crash on the N3 near Peter Brown on Saturday morning.

According to Road Traffic Inspectorate Zinhle Mali, they suspect that the truck might have lost it’s brakes.

We don’t know the cause of the accident, however it might be that he lost his brakes and did not make use of the artista bed at the top.

“The driver hit crash barriers, went onto the trees and ended up on the fence of a house, where it stopped,” said Mali.

Mali said it would’ve been another disaster had the driver crashed into other cars.

Roland Robertson of the Midlands EMS confirmed that one person died in the crash and said his teams were still trying to free the driver who was entrapped in the truck.