One dead, one injured in Wartburg shooting

By Chanel George

A Durban metro police captain was shot and injured while his passenger was killed in Bruynshill, Wartburg, on Wednesday after two suspects opened fire on his vehicle.

The captain, who was off-duty at the time, was shot and survived after two men in a gold Toyota Etios followed his vehicle and attempted to overtake it.

While overtaking, the suspects opened fire and shot one of the tyres on the captain’s vehicle. The policeman was shot on the right side of his back.

Police spokesman Pancheal Julius Singh said at the time of the shooting the off-duty captain had been transporting a friend from Durban to Wartburg.

“Unfortunately he [the friend] did not survive the shooting,” said Singh.

Singh said the investigation is ongoing. At this stage the motive for the shooting is unknown.