One dead, two injured after lightning strike

Andile Moshoeshoe

Three people were struck by lightning and one person died while on their way home in Kokstad following a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon.

KwaZulu Natal Police Spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said the dead people can’t be named until their next of kin have been informed.

The trio were waiting under a tree during the heavy rain hoping to walk home once the weather improved when they were hit by lightning.

The two people who survived were taken to hospital.

An inquest docket was opened at the Kokstad Police Station for investigation. The Kokstad Mayor, Lwanda Madikizela, sent his condolences to the family of the dead and urged communities to follow safety precautions when there is a thunderstorm.