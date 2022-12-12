One dead, two injured in CIT heist in Pietermaritzburg

Nosipho Gumede

A man was shot dead while a Fidelity group security guard and a bystander were injured in a cash-in-transit heist in Pietermaritzburg, on Monday.

According to an Mi7 security guard who arrived at the scene first, there were three suspects who were stealing money from a Fidelity money truck in Church Street.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg car guard stabbed to death

He said the man who was shot dead is one of the suspects of the CIT heist.

One of the suspects was shot dead at the scene. A fidelity security guard and a woman who were nearby were injured and treated on the scene before being transported to hospital for further care,” said the Mi7 security guard.

He added that the two other suspects managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are yet to comment.

*This is a developing story.