One dead, two injured in Durban crash

By Khethukuthula Xulu

One person was killed and two others suffered serious injuries after a single vehicle accident on the N3 between Paradise Valley Bridge and Richmond Road in Pinetown on Monday afternoon.

Garrieth Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, said the accident happened just after 3 pm.

He said paramedics arrived on the scene to find total carnage. He said they found that a bakkie had veered off the N3 highway and crashed into a concrete pillar in the centre medium.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that one occupant had been ejected from the vehicle. He had sustained major injuries and unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

“A further two occupants of the vehicle had sustained serious injuries and they were stabilized on the scene before being rushed through to the Ahmed Al Khadi Private Hospital,” said Jamieson.

He said at this stage the events leading up to the crash are unknown however SAPS and RTI were on the scene and will be investigating further.