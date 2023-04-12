One injured during alleged cash-in-transit heist in Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

One person was seriously injured in an alleged cash-in-transit robbery on Meranti Street in Mobeni, Durban, just after 6 am on Wednesday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said it arrived on the scene to find that a man believed to be in his forties had suffered a serious gunshot wound to his arm during the alleged robbery.

“He was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby Durban hospital.

“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” said ALS.

*This is a developing story.