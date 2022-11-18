News

Witness Reporter
1 minute read
18 Nov 2022
11:16

One killed after truck ploughs into broken-down bakkie on KZN N2

The bakkie had broken down in the emergency lane and whilst mechanics were working on it, a truck rammed into the scene.

One person was killed, four others were injured, when a truck ploughed into a broken down bakkie. Photo: Emer-G-Med
One person was killed while several others were injured after a truck ploughed into a broken-down bakkie on the N2 northbound just after the Kwamashu Highway on Friday morning.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said at just after 8.30 am paramedics responded to the horrific collision involving a truck on the N2 northbound just after the Kwamashu Highway.

Van Reenen said it was established that the bakkie had broken down in the emergency lane and whilst mechanics were working on it, a truck rammed into the scene.

He said a man in his 40s was declared dead on arrival of paramedics whilst at least four other men were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate and then taken to nearby hospitals.

Van Reenen said the SAPS, who were also at the scene, will be conducting the necessary investigation.

