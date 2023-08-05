One killed in burning car following a head-on-collision

By Witness Reporter

One person died after the vehicle they were trapped in following a head-on-collision caught fire on Madadeni Road in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

Chantelle Botha, spokesperson for KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, said when emergency services arrived at the scene, they found that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision.

She said paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one person had suffered critical injuries, while another person had suffered serious injuries.

The two people were treated on scene before being taken to hospital.

Botha said sadly one person was killed after the vehicle they were trapped in caught fire.