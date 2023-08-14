One killed in Pietermaritzburg accident

By Chanel George

One person was killed in an accident on Bombay Road in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday morning after his vehicle collided with a truck.

The man, who allegedly lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the truck and died on the scene.

According to reports it is believed the man suffered a heart attack while driving.

The man whose name is unknown at this stage is said to transport school children to and from school.

At the time of the accident no children were in the vehicle.