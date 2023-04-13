One man shot dead in Pietermaritzburg

News

By Akheel Sewsunker
Journalist
13 Apr 2023
Shooting in Pietermaritzburg
Man shot riddled with bullets in Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Supplied.

The traffic on one of the City’s busiest roads was brought to a standstill when armed men opened fire on a vehicle at the corner of Manning Avenue and Orthman Road in Pietermaritzburg. 

At around 9am on Thursday, a man was shot and killed by armed men in his car at the corner of Manning Avenue and Orthman Road. 

According to Colin David, a spokesperson for MI7, there was one victim.

One person was shot and killed in the car. It was a drive-by shooting where automatic weapons were used. 

Both sides of the car were riddled with bullet holes. 

At this time, the motive of the shooting is unknown.

The case is under investigation by the police. 

Multiple security companies were at the scene of the shooting. SAPS, along with the security companies had secured the scene, closing off the road and causing a backlog of traffic.

