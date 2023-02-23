One-of-a-kind violin donated to GHS Music Department

Witness Reporter

The Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School Music Department were thrilled by the arrival of a violin donated by South African instrument maker, Murray Kuun.

The school said that Kuun, a furniture designer and maker for 50 years, had always considered making a violin in his youth but thought it would not be possible.

After a visit to Michelangelo’s David in the 1990s, I was inspired and just happened to pass a little violin maker’s shop in the streets of Florence. He spoke no English and my Italian was weak but, between us, we decided I should try. I bought a book and built one over a period of a year. The donated violin is one of the early violins I made.

Kuun added that thanks must go to Greg Pentopoulos for the bow and shoulder rest and to Hannes Jacobs for the case.

ALSO READ | ‘The Witness’ named as the official media partner for Art in the Park

The school said they are privileged to be in the possession of an instrument with such an amazing story and thanked Murray and Heather Kuun for making it possible.