One-on-one with Thebolla

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Msunduzi Municipality mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, has moved his quarterly engagement with the Pietermaritzburg residents to Zone 2, at Caluza Hall on Saturday.

All Msunduzi department heads will join him to address the grievances of Pietermaritzburg’s citizens.

This one-on-one engagement with the mayor was initiated in April at the City Hall, where residents got an opportunity to talk to him about service delivery issues affecting them.

The mayor will address the residents directly and then refer them to the relevant departments.

Thebolla said the municipality has done a lot in terms of responding to issues raised at their first engagement.

“At the moment, we are spending R5,3 million on the construction of Shakes Cele Road in Dambuza, which people complained about. Nhlazatshe road is also being refurbished and a R5 million budget is being spent.

About R15 million has been spent in Lincoln Meade as we resurface and rehabilitate the road that leads to Ethembeni cemetery so that the community is able to access the services that they need

Thebolla added that they are busy installing LED lighting in order to reduce energy consumption.

Speaking about moving the engagement to Caluza, he said there were people who were unable to attend the first engagement due to financial issues. “We saw the need to move closer to the community,” said Thebolla.

One of the residents from Caluza, Mpume Mkhize, said her wish is for the mayor to come up with a solution for employment opportunities.