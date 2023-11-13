One person killed in drive-by shooting in Pinetown

By Akheel Sewsunker

One person was killed in a drive-by shooting on Tracey Watts Road, off the M13 on Monday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics who attended the scene, they found a bullet ridden vehicle on the side of the road.

“Paramedics assessed the driver. A man believed to be in his fifties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and there was nothing paramedics could do and he was declared dead on scene. It is alleged that a vehicle drove next to him and opened fire, however this could not be confirmed,” said ALS Paramedics.

At this stage the events leading up to the shooting is unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.