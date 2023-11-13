One person killed in shooting on Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg

By Witness Reporter

A policeman was allegedly shot and killed in Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics who were on scene, one person was killed.

“At this stage it appears that there was an altercation between two men when a shooting occurred. One person, believed to be a policeman, has sustained fatal injuries and another policeman is being treated by ALS Paramedics,” it said.

The scene is still active with all relevant personnel are on the scene.