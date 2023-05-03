One year later, family is still searching for daughter’s body

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

An inconsolable father calls mortuaries every month in the hope that he will be able to locate the body of his teenage daughter.

Layla Hawazi (24) and her sister, Nursai (19), were swept off the Apollo low-level bridge on April 14 last year after heavy rain fell, as they made their way to school.

They reportedly saw a neighbour crossing the bridge and they told their mother that they would manage to cross as well. Layla’s lifeless body was discovered six weeks later in the Msunduzi River, next to Hulamin.

Speaking to The Witness their father, Ishibahombwa Hawazi, from Peace Valley 2, said that even though his daughter has been missing for almost a year, he still has hopes that her remains will be found.

If I'm not mistaken, the police gave up on the search within two weeks. I highly appreciate the effort made by the community for joining hands and helping with a search for six months.

He said that on weekends he searches for Nursai with the help of his son, whenever he is off at school

“Sometimes I get one or two community members to escort me while I am searching for my daughter. I feel somewhat satisfied with the efforts made but [it is] not easy to abandon my daughter. I still have hope that she will be found so that we lay her to rest,” Hawazi said.

I still break down when I think how my daughters departed from this world, picturing their death on the raging Msunduzi River. It’s tough. I keep having nightmares and sleepless nights. Their voices and cries for help ring in my ears.

He added that he always prays to God to bring back his daughter.

Police search doesn’t stop until the body

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said the search doesn’t stop until the body is found.

“If there is a drowning, search and rescue is called and the police use the resources that they have to locate the body. If they are not found, then whenever there are bodies found on river banks, it is the duty of the investigating officer to contact the family so that DNA tests are done,” said Gwala.